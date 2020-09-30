Love accessories? HERE’S how can you pick the right anklet to complete your bridal look

Payal is an integral part of bridal accessories that completes your foot mehndi. Your bridal look is never done without a gorgeous Payal of intricate designs. So, here’s how to pick the right anklet for your wedding.

Payal is one of the most important parts of bridal accessories. They are not only adored for their sound but are also worn for their gorgeous look. Payals are designed with intricate works that provide grandeur to the bridal look.

When you wear a beautifully crafted payal with your foot mehndi, then it takes your overall look to another level. So, a bridal look is never complete without the right payal. Are you a bride to be? Then here are some tips to find the right anklet for your D-Day.

How to find the right payal for your wedding?

Importance of payal in Indian culture

Payal was worn traditionally by the married women to symbolise their status. But now, it has been an integral part of Indian ethnic attire. But Payal was also in use by the women of Ancient Egypt and Arab countries where they wore it to symbolise their wealth. Payals are considered to be a variation of Ghungroo.

Different types of payal and how to wear them

These are the different types of payals for the wedding:

Oxidised silver payal

It’s one of the most popular forms of anklets that can provide you with a gipsy vibe. You can opt for mainly for morning wedding functions.

Heavy gold payal

Gold Payal with intricate designs can be worn for both morning and evening wedding functions. This can be paired best with Kanjivaram silk saree.

Kundan Payal

Kundan Payal is one of the most popular styles of anklet that every bride would lobe to opt for. This would look stunning with your gorgeous bridal lehenga and would be the perfect Sangeet look.

Meenakari payal

If you want to be playful yet willing to carry a traditional Payal, then Meenakari Payal design is perfect for you. It has intricate designs with many colourful stones on it. If your wedding attire has a pastel shade, then this is the right option for you.

Diamond payal

Wearing diamond Payal would make you’re your bridal look more elegant. And if you are a minimalist, then this is just for you.

