Love Mehendi? Use THESE tips to make your henna darker

Love mehendi and want to have a darker colour that highlights the intricate design? If yes, then read below to find out some tips that can help you get a dark mehendi colour.

Weddings especially Indian weddings are something that everyone looks forward to attending. Every function is celebrated with vigour and zeal, that you can't help but fall in love with the traditions. Be it sangeet or Haldi, every function you attend you get to learn something more about the wedding. And one such wedding function, that's undoubtedly the highlight of every wedding is the mehendi ceremony.

The mehndi function is a big part of the wedding festivities, and every girl is mighty excited to get a beautiful henna design drawn on her hands. Whether you are a bride-to-be or not, you love mehendi. And after calmly sitting through the application, it is natural to want a bold mehndi that stands out. However, most girls are clueless about how to make their mehndi darker, and if you are someone who has the same concern, then don't worry, we've got you covered.

Read below to find out some ways that can help you get a darker mehendi colour.

Use chemical-free mehendi:

When it comes to choosing the right mehendi, always consider using natural henna since that not only lasts longer, but the colour is darker, and it beautifully highlights the intricate design.

Say yes to Eucalyptus oil:

It is the easiest and the most commonly used tip on how to darken Mehendi. Before applying the Mehendi, rub some eucalyptus oil on your hands and feet. Application of this oil helps in giving the henna that dark colour.

Stay away from blow-dry:

After the application of mehendi, you become restless to see the colour of the henna but by all means, avoid using blow-dry to dry your mehendi. It can lead to bleeding of the mehendi and ruin the design, and you wouldn’t want that, especially when you’re getting married.

Say hello to lemon and sugar:

This is the most common trick that's used by almost everyone to darken the henna. In a bowl, mix some sugar with lemon juice and use a cotton ball to apply it on your hands and feet after the henna dries up. It even works after washing off the mehendi.

Clove does the trick:

Once you apply the lemon and sugar mix, use a clove stem to get that beautiful colour. Warm a few cloves in a container and run your hands over the smoke.

Credits :POP XO

Read More