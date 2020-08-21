Madhuri Dixit, Neena Gupta To John Abraham: Bollywood celebrities who tied the knot abroad

We all remember the beautiful Anushka-Virat and Deepika-Ranveer wedding that took place in picturesque Italy. But, here are the 7 other Bollywood celebs that got married abroad at stunning destinations.

Weddings are one of the most important days of anybody’s life and people go through every step to make the day special. Once the date is finalised, the most important thing people worry about is to opt for the destination.



When we talk about dazzling weddings, B-Town stars are not behind. While some stars chose glamorous locations in India, others chose exotic international wedding destinations. Let us have a look at 7 such Bollywood celebrities who chose to marry outside.



1. Madhuri Dixit - USA

While at the peak of her career, Madhuri Dixit tied the knot with Dr. Sriram Nene, a cardiovascular surgeon in the USA in 1999 in a very private affair followed by a grand reception in India.

2. Neena Gupta - USA

Veteran actress Neena Gupta was earlier linked with Vivian Richards, West-Indian cricketer. However, they didn’t get married but had a child. At the age of 42, she got married to New Delhi-based Chartered Accountant, Vivek Mehra in 2002.

3. Kunal Kapoor - Seychelles Island

Kunal Kapoor tied the knot with his fiancée Naina Bachchan at a lavish beach wedding in 2015 away from the paparazzi in a private ceremony on the Seychelles islands with close friends and relatives followed by a beautiful wedding reception in New Delhi.

4. Vir Das - Sri Lanka

The Indian comedian and actor Vir Das tied the knot with his long-time beau Shivani Mathur at Sri Lanka in 2014. The private affair had a lavish pool party, a rock concert followed by the pheras.

5. John Abraham - Los Angeles

Breaking many hearts, Bollywood heartthrob John Abraham got hitched with NRI Priya Runchal, a financial analyst and investment banker from the US, in an intimate ceremony at Los Angeles in 2014.

6. Rani Mukerji - Italy

Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra had kept their relationship under wraps from the entire world. Keeping it a big secret, the couple chose Italy for their picture-perfect wedding in 2015 in the presence of very few close relatives and friends.

7. Aftab Shivdasani - Sri Lanka

Aftab Shivdasani married Great Britain-born Indian model Nin Dusanj in 2014. However, the couple walked down the aisle again in 2017 at Sri Lanka amid the presence of close family and friends and local Sri Lankan monks.

Credits :Getty Images

