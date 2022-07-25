Mardi Gras-themed wedding reception for millennial couples

Mardi Gras refers to the largest carnival festival that is celebrated by varied people all over the world, especially in New Orleans where Mardi Gras traditions rule highest. The French word Mardi translates to Tuesday and Gras means fat: the festival is celebrated on Shrove Tuesday and symbolises the concluding of the Pre-lenten season. If you’re looking for festive wedding reception theme ideas, then you can make merry the beginning of your new life by taking cues from this incredible tradition. With bold lighting, beads, jewels and pun-intended decor elements- you will never go wrong by throwing an offbeat and contemporary Mardi Gras-themed reception. Here is how you can plan your décor to pull off the stunning and unusual themed wedding reception to amaze your millennial guests.

Elaborate masks and beaded necklaces on the ceiling

Masquerade covers are the basic elements of the Mardi gras festival. While you and your guest don’t want to hide or cover your face at a wedding reception, you can undoubtedly incorporate some masks and beaded necklaces in your décor to make it all elegant and quirky. Get all bouncy with this theme and hang different types of masks on the ceiling and beads strings of jewel tones for an amusing ceremony.

Go for a purple, green, and gold colour scheme

An authentic Mardi gras wedding reception is incomplete without the incorporation of authentic traditional colours like purple, green and gold. These rich colours depict chic and sophisticated vibes when paired well with royal elements like crowns, elegant masks and other detailed accessories. The classic green denotes faith, gold is a symbol of power and purple signifies justice, a perfect combination to bring in your reception décor.

Offbeat, bold lighting and drapes for an elegant touch

Mardi gras festival is all about creating rich tones and highlighting details with dramatic bold lighting to make all the difference. You can opt for green and purple lighting accompanied with lace purple or black drapes for a cohesive and elegant appearance. Experiment with dance floor lighting and complement with some masks, crowns and quirky beaded necklaces for a lasting impression and to enjoy in the funkiest way.

Feather, jewel and flower centrepieces

Add a soft golden glow to the tables and bring a flair of flower mixture of hydrangeas and yellow roses for a lovely amalgamation of purple and gold as your centrepieces. Mish-mash with oversized leaves, feathers and jewels for an ultimate royal touch. Go for golden cutlery and tinted glasses to ace the details.

Give guests elegant masks to take home

What’s one thing that your guests will never forget? It’s the takeaway you give to them that they shower their blessings onto the newlywed. To make them remember about your unusual wedding reception theme and how much fun they have, gift them elegant masks and beaded necklaces so that they have stories and memories to tell and retell whenever they see your quirky present.

