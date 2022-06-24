A mini décor guide to planning a monsoon wedding ceremony at home with 50 guests

The onset of monsoon sure brings a wave of relief but when it comes to planning a wedding in the season of rains- it can be a bit messy because of the humidity and water dousing your décor, makeup and attires. While a monsoon wedding sounds dreamy and romantic just like a fantasy, executing the planning can be a little overwhelming. If you are planning a small intimate wedding ceremony, then it might be a little easy for you to officiate your love with proper planning. Here is a simple, effortless and affordable décor guide to enlighten your home in a smooth, cosy and hassle-free way to make your monsoon wedding a dreamy affair.

Go with the tones of rain

While a lot of people go with white chairs and drapes in the wedding décor but opting for such light colour during monsoon cannot only make your décor dull but even the slightest wetness can play wreak havoc and make your décor look dirty. Instead, play around with colours that depict the vibes of monsoon season. Different shades of blue and green represent the classic monsoon feels, making your décor vibrant and flamboyant. Instead of cotton drapes, go for satin-silk fabrics for a texturally rich background.

Use the ceilings

The home does not provide enough space to bring multiple elements of décor! Instead of jamming your ground with too many elements, you can use the area of the ceiling to bring a quirk along. Cover up the nooks and corners of the roof with elements that complement well with the rainy season. Artificial Peacocks, umbrellas, vibrant ribbons, and fake raindrops will make the theme endearing and memorable. Small multi-coloured umbrellas upside down over the ceiling are a fantastic idea to bring enthusiasm to your surroundings. Paper boat hangings along with yellow lights look cool too.

Play with candles

The grey sky with very dull natural sunlight can juice out the oomph from your décor and to set the tone and mood in a playful vibe, you can perk up your décor with bright coloured elements or artefacts that accompany the theme of a monsoon wedding. Cover up the wires of the artificial lights and skip the fairy ones during monsoon to ensure safety. As a substitute, lit up multiple candles to make the décor all dreamy and fairylike.

Go with the fake flowers and plants

While the beauty of fresh floras is timeless, they can get wilt easily in the monsoon weather and can disrupt your d-day decoration. Make sure that you always opt for faux flowers and plants if you are planning your wedding in the rainy season to avoid any tackiness inside the venue. Moreover, too many natural flowers can make the closed space claustrophobic while enticing small insects and crawlies that come out in such weather, playing wreak havoc and disinfecting food items. Besides the faux blooms, you can also go innovative with origami, curtains, lights and candles.

A monsoon-friendly menu

Coffee, tea, and fritters seem like a delicious combination in the monsoon but say a big no-no to fruits or vegetable salads, plates of seafood or too many non-vegetarian dishes or any food item that involves pre-cutting. Since monsoon brings a variety of food allergies, make sure to check the food multiple times before and during it is served. You can also add a variety of hot piping desserts to your menu to keep your guests all warm and cosy.

