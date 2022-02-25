Mistakes to avoid while planning your mehendi ceremony

Pre-wedding ceremonies are certainly times of joy, love and laughter but they also need to be meticulously planned. When it comes to their mehendi ceremony, one may think that choosing a knowledgeable Mehndi artist is the tricky part, but there’s more to be mindful of ahead of your big day. Most brides steer clear of henna artists who use ready-made cones and swear by ones who prepare the henna paste. But there are still some common faux pas that you invariably commit on the day of the ceremony. Read on to know how you can avoid making these rookie mistakes.

Failing to choose your design earlier

You may have a lot of ideas on the kind of wedding mehendi you want. But letting your artist freestyle as per their own mind may not go down well at the end. So, it is imperative that you pre-select the design you would need in advance. Also, there would be your friends and relatives surrounding you on the final day who would have their own opinions on how your mehendi should be.

So, having a fixed design that you’ve pre-planned can make it easy to overrule the suggestions and execute your dream mehendi style.

Choosing an outfit that ruins your henna

Those who plan a large henna application party with music and dance often crave a great outfit for the day. However, you must choose one with care. Opt for a capri salwar or a shorter lehenga that will not impede your mehendi. It can be a shame when brides choose flowy lehenga or shararas that ruin the wet henna on their feet by the end of the function.

Opting for pretty, but uncomfortable seating

Mehendi application takes a long time, so it is likely that you will be seated in place for at least 4-5 hours. You may want to get some amazing photographs and hence opt for a flowery throne, but this may not be practical for your application and comfort. You may soon tire of holding your arms up or keeping your feet at an odd position.

So, decide to get a cosy chair when planning your seating and one that has sturdy arms where you can rest your elbows while the henna dries!

