Monsoon Weddings: 5 Things to bear in mind before planning your ceremony

Monsoon wedding sounds romantic to you? Well, who can’t get excited from the idea of saying ‘I do’ under the cottony clouds surrounded by lush greens and dainty blooms? While the notion of a monsoon wedding looks completely dreamy in your thoughts of bubbles, if we cut to reality, it can be a bit messy because of the humidity and water dousing your décor, makeup and attires. Nevertheless, you can go ahead with this fun idea of officiating your love with proper planning to call out for a smooth and hassle-free affair. If you have decided to throw a monsoon wedding bash, here are the 5 most essential things to bear in mind while planning it!

1. Go with an offbeat interior venue

While planning a monsoon wedding, you might get all fascinated by the open venues because of the cool wind blowing, beautiful naturally decorated lawns and pools but no one knows when the rain starts to pour. Sudden showers are not a good idea when you are all dressed up in heavy attires and jewellery and therefore opting for closed venues that have big fat glass windows or walls with scenic views of exteriors will recreate the feeling of a fairy-like wedding like nothing else.

2. Opt for fauxies

While the beauty of fresh floras is timeless, they can get wilt easily in the monsoon weather and can disrupt your d-day decoration. Make sure that you always opt for faux flowers and plants if you are planning your wedding in the rainy season to avoid any tackiness inside the venue. Moreover, too many natural flowers can make the closed space claustrophobic while enticing small insects and crawlies that come out in such weather, playing wreak havoc and disinfecting food items. Besides the faux blooms, you can also go innovative with origami, curtains, lights and candles.

3. Go playful

The grey sky with very dull natural sunlight can juice out the oomph from your décor and to set the tone and mood in a playful vibe, you can perk up your décor with bright coloured elements or artefacts that accompany the theme of a monsoon wedding. Small multicoloured umbrellas upside down over the ceiling are a fantastic idea to bring enthusiasm to your surroundings. Paper boat hangings along with yellow lights look cool too.

4. Choose a monsoon-friendly menu

Coffee, tea, and fritters seem like a delicious combination in the monsoon but say a big no-no to fruits or vegetable salads, plates of seafood or too many non-vegetarian dishes or any food item that involves pre-cutting. Since monsoon brings a variety of food allergies, make sure to check the food multiple times before and during it is served. You can also add a variety of hot piping desserts to your menu to keep your guests all warm and cosy.

5. Give a monsoon makeover

Make sure to keep the vibe of your wedding theme a little playful and cover up the nooks and corners with elements that complement well with the rainy season. Artificial Peacocks, umbrellas, vibrant ribbons, and fake raindrops will make the theme endearing and memorable. Moreover, amp up your lighting during this season to get those glowing Pinterest inspired pictures.

