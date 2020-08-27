Neena Gupta To Saif Ali Khan: Bollywood celebs who got married after 40 & proved age is just a number

Age is just a number! Today, we bring you a list of 6 Bollywood celebs who proved that one should get married when they think that it is time and not according to society.

Walking down the aisle is one of the most beautiful days of a person’s life. When someone is truly in love, age is just a number. However, our society has set an age-bar by which one should tie the knot for a blissful married life.

Everyone has different priorities and perceptions of life. There are numerous celebrities who got hitched after the age of 40 and are leading a happy married life with their partners. Let’s have a look!

1. Neena Gupta

One of the fiercest ladies of Bollywood, Neena Gupta had a daughter out of wedlock with Vivian Richards, the legendary West Indian cricketer. She finally tied the knot with Vivek Mehra in 2008, at the age of 54 and is leading a happy life.

2. Saif Ali Khan

In 2004, Saif Ali Khan’s first marriage with Amrita Singh came to an end. However, after a four-year-long relationship, Saif tied the knot with Kareena Kapoor in 2012, at the age of 42 and welcomed a child together- Taimur Ali Khan.

3. Aamir Khan

The ace actor and producer, Aamir Khan got hitched with Reena Dutta when he was 21 years old but the two got divorced soon. However, he tied the knot with Kiran Rao in 2005, at the age of 40 and the couple welcomed their son, Azad Rao Khan, through surrogacy.

4. Preity Zinta

The bubbly actress, Preity Zinta was earlier linked with most of her co-stars. However, love came into her life at the age of 41, when she got married to Gene Goodenough in 2016.

5. Sanjay Dutt

Some people take a little longer than others to settle down with the right partner. Sanjay Dutt was married to Richa Sharma and then to Rhea Pillai. However, he found his love at the age of 48 in his third wife Manyata Dutt in 2008.

6. John Abraham

After breaking up with Bipasha Basu, this handsome hunk surprised everyone when he tied a knot at the age of 41 to an investment banker, Priya Runchal in 2014.

