Nutritionist and Fitness expert shares a 3 month diet plan for all Brides To Be

Wedding Day is a very important day of our life. We all want to look our best in our wedding outfits. That can be achieved by having healthy and glowing skin. As much of an effort, it is to plan a wedding, it requires an equal amount of effort to look after your health and skin before the D-day arrives.

It is best advised to not follow any crash diet as it could be harmful to your health. You might end up having dull skin, severe hair fall and fluctuating weight. Focus on healthy diets which you can sustain and stick to for a long time. Wedding preparations days can be stressful with endless shopping, eating out and lots of social gatherings, bachelorette parties that can all make you gain weight unknowingly and impact your health.

Soumya B Hegde, nutritionist and fitness expert shares a diet plan for 3 months that all brides to be can follow before their wedding day.

Morning:

Drink 2 glasses of warm water and then have hot water with a squeeze of lemon.

Or have 1 cup of black coffee/black tea/green tea.

Or regular milk coffee/tea with less sugar or no sugar.

Breakfast:

Should be light and protein-rich. Eat more complex carbs like any of these various options listed below:

1 Cup Oat Meal.

1-2 Oats Dosa.

3-4 Oats Idlis with Coconut Chutney.

1 Cup Oats Upma.

1 Cup Quinoa Upma.

1 Cup Quinoa Chickpea Salad.

1 Plate Multi-Grain toast with Egg Omelette.

1 Plate Scrambled Eggs.

1 Cup Sauteed Paneer Salad.

Mid morning snack:

Should be 1 Cup fibre rich fruit bowl or sprouts salad or 1 Cup chickpeas salad as they have more antioxidants and are good for glowing skin.

Lunch:

Could be any staple Indian food like any of these:

2 dry chapatis with veg gravy or curry made with paneer and 1 cup curd.

Small bowl rice with 1 cup dal/1 cup sambar.

Supper:

1 cup tea/coffee with pumpkin, sunflower or watermelon seeds or dry fruits and nuts.

Dinner:

Have an early dinner between 7:30 - 8:00 PM.

You can include either of these in your meal:

2 dry chapatis with vegetarian curry.

A small portion of dal khichdi.

1 Bowl thick mix vegetable soup with soft boiled egg whites or grilled chicken or grilled paneer.

1 Plate of healthy green salad.

Important tips to keep in mind:

Stay active the whole day and work out for 45 minutes every day. You can do yoga in the morning and go for an evening walk for 30 minutes daily. Get a sufficient amount of sleep for 7-8 hours.

Eat more protein, veggies, fibre-rich fruits, nuts, dry fruits and coconut water for glowing skin.

Avoid junk foods, fried foods, outside food, sweets, sugar and alcohol.

Drink plenty of water to flush out toxins and stay hydrated. Eat small meals maintaining a gap of 3 hours.

