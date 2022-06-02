Offbeat ways to glam up your wedding decor using bold colours

Right after a decade of pastels and beiges, bold colours are finally making their way back into the wedding culture. Dark colours like Pantone, shades of blue, purple, ruby and many others are rich colours that are inspired by the gorgeous jewel tone colour palette. Not only does it looks decent, but it also depicts chic and sophisticated vibes when paired well with royal elements. Furthermore, these colours are a symbol of mystery, power, elegance and sophistication, turning it into an incredible choice to make a part of your D-day. Ditch the neutrals and make way to incorporate these rich hues into your wedding decor to set a lavishing tone.

Here we bring you different ways to spruce your wedding decor with bold colours for a sophisticated feel.

The quirky entrance

Depicting a chic look right from your entrance is one of the best ways to set the mood and shape up your décor for the beautiful pictures. Dark coloured umbrella lamps or strings of danglers will affix a sheer natural beauty while bringing a chic yet peppy bounce into your d-day décor. You can mish-mash the décor with other light hues or classic white for an outstanding touch.

The vibrant drapes for a summer setting

Cute fringe drapes add a touch of whimsy to your décor. Even a simple satin fabric that has a dark hue accompanied with white seating or cute cushions can do wonders. Make sure to pitch on dual colours even in the drapes to finely complement the overall décor. You can even accompany these drapes with big bulbs for a significant appearance.

A dome-shaped mandap enclosed in sparkling blooms

The dome reflects the classic beauty and will accentuate your wedding mandap like no other. Give it a refreshed twist with a pop of colour to make the complete look like a million bucks! You can also affix silver rod dangles and pair them well with the abundance of dark tinted blooms for an added luxurious beauty. Big oversize plants can be fixed in the background to make everything elegant, nice and natural.

A cosy dinner with Pantone or blue lighting

If you are planning an intimate indoor ceremony then glam your dinner tables in a sit-down affair and throw in the combination of lively hues as the centrepieces while accompanying it with white cutlery. Pantone or blue lighting will work as icing on the cake and make everything all cosy and stylish. Include pampas grass, oversized vases, and dried petals of this rich colour all around. Moreover, fill up the table with mason jars and scented candles to set the tone.

Try the above-written ideas to add a flare of sophisticated hues to your wedding décor. Blend the interior with subtle tints like white or beige for a clear and enhanced look.

