Offline Matchmaking vs Online Matchmaking: Which one is better to find your life partner?

Online and offline matchmaking services are some of the best options for an arranged marriage. But which is the best one? Well, Tania Malhotra Sondhi, Co-founder of MatchMe, shares some pointers with us to find the match smoothly.

Offline and online matchmaking services have been helpful a lot for people searching for the right person to get married. But which one is the better option? Well, everything comes at a price, similarly, both of these services have their own pros and cons. So, whatever option you go with, make sure you check the backgrounds properly and take your own control on everything rather than putting them on the matchmakers solely. So, Tania Malhotra Sondhi, Co-founder of MatchMe, talks about which service is better and how to search your life partner with them.

Security

Sometimes the personal information and pictures shared online aren’t correct, which can lead to grave falsities and deception, making one's situation extremely vulnerable. Whereas in personalised matchmaking, the matchmakers verify every single detail personally before taking the conversation forward with both parties. But offline matchmakers can also recommend someone to you out of their biasness. So, you should check the background of the person properly whom you are meeting for the first time to take things forward.

Curating the right match

Personalised matchmakers devote time to specially curate matches for one and make the prospects meet only if they feel confident of their mutual compatibility, shared interests, like-mindedness, etc. Whereas in online matchmaking, one really needs to invest a good amount of time in filtering out the desired profiles. So, the personalised approach works well for those who have less time at hand but enough money to hire suitable matchmakers who can narrow down the search for them and expedite the process. But online matchmaking can also work well if you search with patience and don’t get panicked for not getting the right match for yourself.

Interaction

Interacting with multiple random people online to identify the right match for oneself could be easy for those who are naturally outgoing and outspoken. But for the people who are shy or more private in nature, it could be a huge challenge to express themselves freely and honestly in early conversations. So, offline matchmaking would be the apt choice for such individuals when it comes to finding the right partner. But if you are an extrovert, friendly and easy-going person, then going for online matchmaking services would not be problematic for you at all.

Consultations

Some of the offline matchmakers also provide personal consulting sessions to the guy or the girl who face any doubt or problem. But no such scopes are there in online matchmaking process as such. But there is nothing to be worried about. People searching in online matchmaking services can definitely go for a counselling session to a renowned psychologist which would be more effective in terms of searching your life-partner.

