Oktoberfest-themed bachelorette party for those who love lebkuchen cookies and German beer

Oktober fest is a carnival of Germany that features and celebrates Bavarian culture with large and large pints of beer, bold décor, traditional Bavarian music and delicious delicacies. This is a 16-day festival which features music, games, amusement rides, beer tents, and a conventional Bavarian fair. An offbeat Oktoberfest-themed bachelorette party is quite perfect for the millennials and will bring a whole lotta fun flair to celebrate your last bachelorhood. Transport your guests to Oktoberfest by serving Bavarian pretzels, heart-shaped lebkuchen cookies, German beer in steins, cabbage, smoked sausages along with mouth-watering roasted meat. And to keep with the Oktoberfest theme, consider going for a classic theme. Read on to know more about how you can twist your bachelorette party décor according to the Oktoberfest-themed elements and accessories.

Blue, white, and yellow colour scheme

Blue, white and yellow tints are the colours of merriment that depicts harmony and peace. These shades of autumn hold much significance in the Oktoberfest since this huge carnival celebrates the abundance of autumn. Make sure that you opt for an outdoor venue for your Oktoberfest-inspired bachelorette party and deck the whole venue in these lively colours for a bouncy and sparkling ambience.

A classic blue and white checked tent accompanied by fairy lights

One of the easiest and simplest ways to festoon your venue for the Oktoberfest-themed bachelorette party is going with the classic blue and white checked tent. This refresh up the beer space in a super cool way. Puffy clouds, golden fairy lights, and big yellow stars can be accompanied for a more traditional and classic Oktoberfest touch. You can also hang up some faux pretzels to highlight the details.

Big circular foliage chandeliers

No Oktoberfest theme is fair and complete without that touch of foliage-wrapped circular tiered chandeliers. These look absolutely stunning and oh-so-pretty. Hint with yellow lights or small bulbs to lit up the atmosphere in a super starry way. Accompany with some blue and white ribbons for a classic yet buoyant effect.

Pretzel and quirky beer mug centrepieces

Oktoberfest and luscious delicacies have an endless affair. While you obviously festoon the food table with endless delicacies, don’t forget to add in some quirky or DIY tabletops for a super dazzling effect. Fabric napkins in the print of check, blue-and-white banners, forged pretzels and unusual beer mugs will make your venue stand out.

Inflated unicorn, minion and pink cat balloons

Inflated cute balloons are extremely popular at Oktoberfest. They will take the decoration up a notch while awe-inspiring your guests. Bring in different bloated adorable balloons like the unicorn, pink cat and minion and let them float up to your ceiling. We bet you that your guests will absolutely love it.

Also Read: 5 Bar set-up ideas that will jazz up your wedding decor like a pro