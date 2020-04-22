Personal Snapchat Filter to Wedding Hashtag: Here’s how you can use social media for your wedding

Social media plays a major role in our life. So, why don’t we use it more for our wedding as well? Whenever you create an eye-catching hashtag, it always trends. There are several other ways of utilising the platforms for your big day. Read on to know.

Indian weddings are all about great grandeur and enthusiasm. There is no limit when it comes to having fun in a big fat Indian wedding. Earlier, family and friends were associated with weddings. But as times have changed, people like to show off their marriage to the world as social media has enabled it for everyone. We can share the memories and inspire people with them.

People share their pre-wedding photos and videos through different social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat, etc. to let everyone know about their special moments. Well, there are certain other ways which you can follow to use social media for your wedding. Your smart way of utilising social media can inspire other people as well.

Indian Weddings: Tips to utilise social media for your Big Day.

1- Create clickbait and catchy hashtag, so that people can tag all their photos of your wedding with it. You don’t need to find them separately. Just type the hashtag and voila, you have all your pictures with you.

2- Make a unique personal Snapchat filter to enhance the fun of this day to another level. Engage your friends and families to take selfies and photos using that filter and put your hashtag with it.

3- You can create videos and share your experience about each day and upload them during the functions to let your friends know about your feelings.

4- People generally share their videos of the fun moments. You can go live with wedding rituals to make the moment extra special. Those who aren't able to attend it will be able to see your function.

5- You can provide your wedding information with your uploads. You can mention the names of your photographer, makeup artist, etc. while sharing any moment from your big day. People can use the information if they need it.

