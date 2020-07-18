Planning to buy a designer outfit? Here is what you need to consider

If you’re planning on buying a high-end designer outfit, then you must consider a few things before doing it. Read on to know more.

With your wedding around the corner, it is time to indulge in some wedding shopping. And buying at least one designer outfit is a must. Wedding outfits with artistic embroidery, bright and beautiful blend of colours, handwoven motifs and many such pretty designs has to be part of every bride’s trousseau. Although the stores are open now, many brides are indulging in online shopping.

Are you too planning to buy your designer outfit online? If so, then you must consider a few things before buying your outfit online. Although online shopping is convenient, it can be risky as well. Regardless of where you’re purchasing your outfit from, it is vital to take care of a few things.

Here is what you need to keep in mind before buying a designer outfit.

1- If you buy directly from the designer then it’s all good, but when you buy from resellers or online, you need to check the quality of the material. For instance, you can determine if silk is genuine or not by doing a few tests.

-Try rubbing the silk with your hands. If you feel warmth, you can buy it. With synthetic fabric, it is nearly impossible to feel the warmth.

-Genuine silk will be priced higher than synthetic silk. So, low cost is a good indication of its poor quality.

-Silk is known for its lustre. Its appearance changes according to the angles of the light. Artificial silk will give a white sheen no matter the angle.

2- Always buy designer outfits from a trusted seller. Read reviews, check their customer service and prefer the ones that use live chat on their website.

3- If you’re ordering online, make sure that you do it well in advance. Check with the designer to know the time it will take to make the outfit and deliver it to you.

4- Every designer outfit needs maintenance, and it depends on the kind of fabric you’re buying. So, make sure to check with your designer on how to maintain the outfit to make it last a long time.

5- Never forget to check the return policy of the online store you’re buying the outfit from. Sometimes, what you buy online doesn’t exactly meet the expectations.

