Planning for a DIY wedding cake? THESE are the things to keep in mind

In this situation, it’s always better to make a wedding cake rather than ordering one from an outside shop. So, here are some tips and ideas to make a beautiful DIY wedding cake.
The wedding cake is one of the most important parts of your big day. So, it has to be a gorgeous one to make your day memorable. But due to the sensitive situation caused by COVID-19, it’s quite risky to order your wedding cake from a baking shop. So, why don’t you try for DIY?

DIY wedding cake is a great idea to make the function fun. You can create the cake with your own choices and creativity along with different colours. You can make a totally different type of cake which is unusual for wedding functions. So, here are some ideas for a DIY wedding cake.

DIY wedding cake tips and ideas:

1-  You can make coloured sugar on your own or buy from the market and use it on the cake to create different geometric patterns. The cake will look extra colourful.

2-  If you like to keep things minimal, make a normal cake and then decorate it with pink or red colour to brighten up the look.

3-  If you like to make your cake in a different way, then go ahead. Don’t think about being judged. A black gothic cake will even look stunning for the day.

4-  Since you are making this on your own, you have ample time to make it carefully. You should plan for your DIY wedding cake before two to three months from the wedding.

5-  You can always search online and take ideas from different cake videos to incorporate them into your cake.

6-  Make sure the design and colour of the cake compliment your wedding theme and décor perfectly.

7-  You can also match the colour of your cake with your wedding attire to make it extra special

8-  If different types of fruit are an essential part of your wedding cake, then keep the season in mind. Because you have to take those fruits which are available during your wedding season.

For more ideas on DIY wedding cake, you can refer to this video below.

Credits :countryliving, youtube, getty images

