Planning Dos and Don’ts of Bridal Shower

One of the first of many pre-wedding parties will be your bridal shower. It's where all of your guests gather to toast your upcoming wedding and shower you with gifts. Finding a location and selecting flower decorations, as well as selecting a gift that the couple will enjoy, is both exciting and fun. While it can be stressful, especially if you're in charge of planning the event, keep in mind that it's just a fun way for the bride to celebrate with her closest friends and family.

Here we bring you a few dos and don’ts of planning a bridal shower.

Do pick on a date early

The bridal shower is usually held two or three months prior to the wedding. It's also important to give guests plenty of notice so they can make travel arrangements depending on where they live and request time off work if necessary. As a result, the first order of business should be to get those invitations out as soon as possible.

Don’t confuse a bridal shower for a bachelorette party

Bridal showers are intended to help the bride-to-be prepare for her future life as a married woman, whereas a bachelorette party is intended to help the bride relax, celebrate, and enjoy her pre-married life. Bridal showers are supposed to be a streamlined, elegant affair held during the day with the bride's older female family members in attendance.

Do create a guest list for the bridal shower

The who is the next step in planning a bridal shower. Request the bride for a list of people who must be invited, as well as the addresses of each guest. Depending on where you plan to host the party, the final guest count should be created.

Don’t make it too strict and serious

Keep the momentum going by planning out what you'll do at the start, middle, and end of your shower. While you're out shopping for decorations, think about bridal shower games to keep your guests entertained. Bridal bingo, wedding mad libs, and guessing trivia about the bride are all traditional bridal shower games. Games can help your guests connect with one another, especially if many of them have never met before.

Do purchase the bridal shower décor

After you've decided on a bridal shower theme, it's time to start looking for bridal shower decorations. If you don't want to go all out, look for items like letter balloons, customised posters, tassel garlands, and photo backdrops that will instantly personalise the space for the bride.

Don’t spend the whole event social media

Save your Instagram and Snapchat posts for after the shower and keep in mind using your wedding hashtag for every picture you post on social media. and focus on the main event. Your guests want to see your lovely smile, not your buried head in your phone. You came to celebrate with your friends and family, not your followers, and you can post all of your photos later.

Even though bridal shower etiquette isn't overly complicated, there are a few things to remember. Relax and enjoy your pre-wedding days; the majority of brides throw beautiful, elegant bridal showers that their guests will remember fondly.

Also Read: 5 Ways to setup intimate sit down dinner for your wedding ceremony