Planning for a garden wedding? THESE are the things to keep in mind

If you are thinking to arrange a garden or outdoor wedding, then you have to be careful about certain things. Read on to know them right below.

Are you planning to have a garden wedding? It is a great way to make your wedding look extraordinary and memorable. It’s very romantic indeed where the bride and groom will take vows to be with each other forever in the open air.

But there are certain things you should consider before planning for this kind of wedding function. So, if you are going to plan your garden wedding, then check them out what you should keep in your mind.

Tips for a garden wedding:

1- For an outdoor wedding, plants and flowers the prime items to decorate the entire garden for the big day. So, make sure most of the popular flowers and plants are available on your wedding date. Try to plan it accordingly.

2- Remember that lights will make your garden look vibrant. So, before the decoration, talk to the concerned person about the lightings to make it look gorgeous.

3- Consider the garden before finalising your date. If you are planning to get married during monsoon, then it’s better to avoid garden wedding or outdoor wedding. But for winter and summer seasons, it is the best option.

4- In an outdoor venue with plants and flowers, there can be bugs to disturb your big day. So, talk to the manager of the venue to be sure if they are taking precautions for it.

5- If your wedding is during the monsoon season, then you can decorate the garden with umbrellas, canopies, etc. They will not only look cute in the wedding décor but provide shade and shelter to the guests while it’s raining.

6- A garden has its own beauty. So, don’t overdo with the decoration, otherwise, it will lose its natural charm. Try to keep it simple and gorgeous.

