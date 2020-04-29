Planning to get married at home post lockdown? Follow THESE tips for your big day

If you are planning for your wedding post lockdown, then you can arrange it at your home. You just need to follow these tips for it.

Are you thinking about your big fat Indian wedding function post lockdown? You may face certain problems to arrange a grand wedding ceremony post the lockdown because later even if the situation is under control, there will be certain rules to follow for safety. Everything will take time to get back to normal. So, a huge wedding function is not a good idea.

But if you are one of those, who are happy to have a small and intimate wedding at home, then you should definitely opt for that option. If you are going to get married at your home post lockdown, you can save money on several things and still have a memorable function. You can bring grandeur even in a small wedding party at your home. So, here’s what you should do for it.

Tips to have a small intimate wedding at home post lockdown.

1- The home-wedding will have at least 25 guests with your close friends and family. So, make sure you have taken enough safety measures to maintain the hygiene level.

2- The wedding function at home will help you to lessen the budget. So, the remaining money can be saved for the future or can be used for some investment.

3- You have limited space at your home. So, avoid heavy wedding decoration as it might look gaudy. Try to keep it as simple as possible.

4- If you have a lawn or terrace, then utilise it. Cover it up fully with a simple yet elegant decoration and make it your wedding mandap.

5- You can also cut down on the functions as well. Only haldi, mehendi ceremony and the main wedding ritual can be perfect

