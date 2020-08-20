Planning to go on a honeymoon after COVID 19? Here are the changes couples should be aware of
Wedding scenarios and all other things associated with it have highly been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Social distancing, regular sanitizing, wearing masks, avoiding touching face are some of the common norms right now that have been termed as new-normal. These have to be maintained properly in weddings as well. Intimate wedding with a few numbers of guests is allowed currently to maintain social distancing.
But have you ever thought what honeymoon or vacation period will look like post coronavirus? Several restrictions will be there to have a safe flight. Airline companies are also now changing their policies and pressurising on the hygiene process. So, here’s what you should know about it.
Things to look for going on a honeymoon post COVID-19:
What should couples consider while travelling?
1.Before travelling, do thorough research about the airline companies and go through the policies properly. This will help you to know the rules before boarding.
2.New cleaning procedures and safety precautions will be enforced by the airline companies during the travel. For example, sanitizing wipes will be available onboard; electrostatic disinfectant and anti-microbial sprays will be used by the flight attendants to clean the surfaces.
3.The companies may lower the passenger capacity of each airplane to maintain social distancing.
4.Specific guidelines for distancing might be made based on the situation of the pandemic. So, it’s better to consult the airline before travelling.
5.To decrease the contact between passengers, new policies might be introduced for foods and beverages. You should also get informed about that.
6.Due to this situation, cancellation policies may also get changed.
What possible changes might there be in hotels and resorts?
Post coronavirus situation, hotels and resorts may also make changes for their guests like:
1.They may insist on the sanitisation process. Couples should be aware of it.
3.To ensure that hotel staff are well educated with all the norms of new-normal, hospitality industries might start a COVID-19 training session for them. So, couples can check that also before booking any resort.
4. Using hand sanitiser and checking body temperature before entering the hotels may also be implemented. These should be in the guidelines list for the guests to check.
5.New safety precautions might also be implemented in outdoor areas to offer a safe visit. So, couples should go through their norms before visiting a particular place.
