Planning to go on a honeymoon after COVID 19? Here are the changes couples should be aware of

Wedding scenarios and all other things associated with it have highly been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Social distancing, regular sanitizing, wearing masks, avoiding touching face are some of the common norms right now that have been termed as new-normal. These have to be maintained properly in weddings as well. Intimate wedding with a few numbers of guests is allowed currently to maintain social distancing.

But have you ever thought what honeymoon or vacation period will look like post coronavirus? Several restrictions will be there to have a safe flight. Airline companies are also now changing their policies and pressurising on the hygiene process. So, here’s what you should know about it.

Things to look for going on a honeymoon post COVID-19:

What should couples consider while travelling?

1.Before travelling, do thorough research about the airline companies and go through the policies properly. This will help you to know the rules before boarding.