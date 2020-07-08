Planning to have a wedding website? Follow THESE ideas to make it catchy

Having a website is a now in trend for every wedding function. They help your guests to stay informed about each and every detail of your D-Day. So, here are 5 ways to make it with more creativity.

Along with the advanced technology, ideas and creativity are also expanding. Options are endless nowadays to be unique and extraordinary. For example, having a wedding website. In the earlier time, such a thing did not even exist. But now, creating a fabulous website for the D-Day is trending all over the world.

Basically, a wedding website is built for your guests who can find all information in it regarding your big function. Location, date and time of rituals, dress code, travel plans, etc. all are provided in the site so that guests cannot miss anything. People can even find your social media hashtag in the website to tag pictures. Are you also thinking to have a unique website for your wedding? Then here are some creative ideas for it.

Unique and creative ideas for building a wedding website:

1- If you are planning to share your entire love story on the website, then use drawings, illustrations and infographics for it instead of words. This will make it look more catchy and people will enjoy reading your story.

2- You can also create a custom wedding event map on the website which will show all event locations and hotels where your guests are staying. Make it in a way that they can track every detail of your wedding through it.

3- Link your social media hashtag with “our story” page of your site and create a button with the hashtag name. This will help your guests to see the pictures from your wedding just by clicking on that button.

4- Have a “featuring” section in the site where people will get all the information regarding the vendors who have made your function beautiful. You can share their names and contact numbers for their references.

5- While sharing the schedules of each function of your D-Day, try using drawing and illustrations to make the timeline look fun.

