Planning your wedding? Here are 5 ways to go about it

So you are getting married and suddenly the nerves kick in of how will it all come together. Worry not, follow these 5 ways to kickstart your wedding planning.

Planning a wedding can be pretty tiring and hectic. People often don’t know where to start. There are so many things to do and so many lists to make. It can all get overwhelming at one point. But it is possible to have your dream wedding, by having a plan and clarity from the very beginning.

Instead of randomly ticking things from the list, start from the very basic stuff. To begin with, you need to be clear as to what kind of vibe you want on your wedding day. Whether it is boho, elegant, traditional and so on. Here are some ways to get you started.

Set a budget

While planning your wedding, it is very easy to get carried away and go overboard. So set a budget at the very beginning and stick to it.

Prioritise

Do the most important things first. If the venue is your top priority, then book that first. Similarly, if your wedding dress is the most important, then first and foremost go for dress shopping.

Organise

To not get confused and lost, make a checklist to keep a track of all the things and to have clarity of what’s been done and what’s left to do.

Research

Look for ideas and inspirations for wedding decor and outfits and for various designs for your wedding invitations to have a lot of options.

Have a theme

Pick a theme for your wedding. Follow the theme when deciding the wedding decor and your wedding outfits.

Also Read: 5 Ways to have the BEST pre wedding sleepover with your girl gang

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×