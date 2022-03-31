Pre-wedding photoshoot mistakes you should avoid for flawlessly candid pictures

One of the best parts of getting engaged is the glorious pre-wedding photoshoot that you get to have with your bae. For most couples this entails flowy dresses, silky hair blowing in the wind and intimate poses in their smartly dressed partner’s arms. While we live in a digital age where every element is now finalized virtually, you must meet with your photographer to ensure that you discuss their working style. If you are apprehensive about planning your pre-wedding shoot then read about the common mistakes you must avoid to ensure that your shoot is a huge hit!

Allowing relatives to have a say in your photoshoot

A common issue many couples face is the involvement of relatives in the pre wedding photography. While everyone craves flawless, yet natural pictures that are not too risqué, things can be problematic when there are too many opinions that your photographer must follow. You can either allow the professionals complete creative freedom or arrive with a clear idea of what you seek; but one must leave the aunties, uncles, cousins and in-laws out of the frame for this one. As conflicting commands can be hard to carry out and ultimately mar the execution of the shoot.

Not discussing the body angles that you find unflattering

While being body positive and accepting yourself from every angle is ideal, most of us have certain angles that we prefer when someone is taking a selfie. Well, consider pre-wedding photography as a larger scale event of the same scenario. So, you must convey to your photographers if you do not like your photos to be taken from certain angles. Be it angles that are unflattering for your paunch, or ones that make your chiselled jawline look like a double chin, having an open conversation with your photographer can save you regret later.

Failing to meet your photographer prior to the shoot

Seeing the team in-person will ensure you aren’t awkward around them and have a healthy camaraderie ahead of your shoot. Establishing such a rapport is critical so that you are not uncomfortable when their team is clicking intimate shots of your fiancé and yourself.

Follow some of these tips to ensure the photoshoot is executed flawlessly and you shall be thrilled with the pictures of yourself and your fiancé!

