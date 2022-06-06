Proposal Ideas that are out of the box and guaranteed to get her to say YES!

You found love whether it was in high school, college, through a mutual friend, or on a dating app and now you feel it's time to make it last. From the traditional rose petals spelling out "will you marry me?" to popping the question in a hot air balloon, there are a million ways to propose to the love of your life. However, finding one that is right for you and your partner may take some time. And the best marriage proposals sometimes require soaring to new heights

So, here we bring you four romantic proposal ideas that will undoubtedly make her fall in love with you all over again.

1. Treasure hunt

Every couple has a favourite spot, whether it's on top of a mountain or at a café where they met for the first time. Leave her with enough information to track you down. You can make the most sentimental and exciting day for your proposal by hiding a few clues in your favourite places. Include some friends and family at each location for an added surprise. All of your loved ones will be present when they reach the final clue, and you will pop the question!

2. At sunset on the beach

Proposing on a beach at sunset is a sure-fire way to get your partner's attention. With a beautiful and romantic view and location, a sunset beach proposal is the most perfect proposal. Many places offer beach dinner packages, complete with candles and even music! Book a sunset dinner and pop the question when the time is right!

3. Hot air balloon

Proposals in hot-air balloons are becoming increasingly popular among couples seeking an adventurous and thrilling engagement. Take your sweetheart on a private hot air balloon ride over the beautiful scenery for an exciting, fantastic aerial journey. Proposing on a hot air balloon while flying through the sky will be a truly memorable and romantic experience.

4. With your pet

Train your dog to deliver the ring to your future wife or husband. It's not only romantic, but it also shows you put in the effort to train the dog – bonus points! You can ask her to look at the ring by tying it to its collar. When she finds a ring and sees you down on one knee, she'll be overjoyed.

Nobody knows her as well as you do. You must determine whether she prefers a grand gesture or something more intimate. If you have any doubts, meet her best friend or a family member with whom she is very close and ask them.

