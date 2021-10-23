Read these quotes about the beauty of marriage

Marriage is an institution that brings together two people who are ready to spend the rest of their lives with each other. When you do marry someone, you trust them with your life and are madly in love with them. Having a partner to hold your hand and support you while you go through the ups and downs of life, is indeed a beautiful feeling.

So have a look at some quotes that perfectly describe the sheer beauty of marriage and the feeling that you get when you do decide to spend the rest of your life with someone.

“A happy marriage is a long conversation which always seems too short.” —André Maurois

“Happy is the man who finds a true friend, and far happier is he who finds that true friend in his wife.” —Franz Schubert

“Sensual pleasures have the fleeting brilliance of a comet; a happy marriage has the tranquillity of a lovely sunset.” —Ann Landers

“The secret of a happy marriage is finding the right person. You know they're right if you love to be with them all the time.” —Julia Child

“Marriage is like watching the colour of leaves in the fall; ever-changing and more stunningly beautiful with each passing day.” —Fawn Weaver

“The highest happiness on earth is marriage.” —William Lyon Phelps

“Marriage is a risk; I think it’s a great and glorious risk, as long as you embark on the adventure in the same spirit.” —Cate Blanchett

“A good marriage is one where each partner secretly suspects they got the better deal.” —Unknown

“To get the full value of joy you must have someone to divide it with.” —Mark Twain

“I love being married. It’s so great to find that one special person you want to annoy for the rest of your life.” —Rita Rudner

