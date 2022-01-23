Red flags about your in-laws to notice in an arranged marriage

Most Indian families feel extremely comfortable in a scenario where they sit down with another family who they consider respectable within their own faith and plan to get their children married. If such an alliance is a part of your future, then you must proceed with caution. While arranged marriages are a wonderfully uncomplicated way to meet your mate, you must watch out for some red flags when meeting your in-laws. As they may indicate that you might not be as comfortable in the alliance or as compatible as you think.

You notice they refuse to compromise

When planning a marriage there will be many instances where both your families must compromise and come to an understanding. Well, if you spot your prospective in-laws refusing to compromise on any level and expecting your parents to cooperate all the time; then it may be the same for your after you are married. This could lead to a lot of unhappiness.

Money matters above all

Right from finding out how much you make to the assets your parents own to asking what they will receive in the marriage; if you find them being nosy about matters of money, it is a red flag. After all, you are trying to build a long-term relationship and not a financial transaction.

They argue cruelly or bicker among themselves

While this is something you may not spot in your first meeting, when you visit them in their family home, you should watch them closely to know that they all get along most of the time. If you notice that they tend to have loud fights too frequently among themselves or speak cruelly to one another; then it could be a red flag. While every family bickers; if the fights are too frequent and some family members truly seem to dislike each other; then perhaps you and your future kids may not happy in such a dysfunctional family.

Should you notice any of these red flags, then it would be best to reconsider or rethink the match. You can also choose to have a deeper conversation with them about their motive and move forward once you are assured that they do value you in a way that’s important to you and your family.

