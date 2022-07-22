Refreshments in sunshine yellow hues to serve at your Haldi ceremony

The quintessential desi Haldi is the only pre-wedding celebration that mandates a vibrant yellow theme. Most brides and grooms plan to colour co-ordinate their outfits by choosing lemon yellow hues for this function to kickstart their festivities on the right note. When it comes to the décor, people opt for marigold flowers, sunshine yellow décor and even introduce lemons to pep up their venue decoration.

What remains are the refreshments and what better way to commit to your Haldi theme than plan some naturally yellow fare to dish up to your guests! Have a look at some munchies that you could have at your function-

Mocktails from Virgin Mimosas to spiced Pumpkin juice or Mango and Passionfruit coolers

Although this function does not usually include a large meal or a buffet as a part of it, it is not uncommon for people to serve up some snacks or beverages during or after the function. Non-alcoholic mocktails such as virgin Mimosas and spiced Pumpkin juice may be apt for adults. For the kids at the event, you can always serve up Mango and Passionfruit coolers that will refresh them in seconds!

Appetizers like Sweet corn chaat and Khandvi bites

If you wish to include some yellow hued appetizers to enchant your guests without running their appetite for lunch, then sweet corn chaat is the way to go. It can be served in conical rolls of paper as a party treat to have on the go, so people are not impeded at the ceremony. Khandvi bites are also a great idea as your servers can take them around to guests as a delicious mouthful.

Sweet treats from Mini Jalebis to lime macarons or Lemon Jell-O Jigglers

No desi function is complete without a wide array of sweets. And while you may have mithai at the ceremony, you can also have your servers dish up mini jalebis, lemon jello shots (devoid of alcohol) and even zesty lime macarons to appease their tastebuds. If you wish to go terribly traditional when it comes to desserts, you can include motichoor laddos that have the perfect colour to brighten up this ceremony.

