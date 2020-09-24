From Romantic to Art Déco: Popular wedding themes millennials can’t get enough of

The expert has spoken and the classic themes still reign supreme when it comes to weddings. Ms Ruchita Bansal, Creative Director and Founder of Izhaar, shared with us the most popular wedding themes that millennial couples love.

Do you want to get hitched under the azure canopy of cloudless sky? Or do you want to bring a royal aesthetic all around you? A theme-based wedding tells a unique story that people remember. After all, your wedding is one of the most beautiful days of your life, and every minute detail has to be on point. The year 2020 may have changed the face of ‘big fat Indian wedding’ but the excitement of weddings hasn’t changed.

Excessively fancy meals, over-the-top wedding decoration and grand venues may feel like relics of the past, but the idea of personal, intimate wedding is becoming the new favourite among millennial couples. Ms Ruchita Bansal, the founder of Izhaar said, “The gatherings have become an intimate affair and social distancing is the new normal of 2020 but the popularity of weddings and the excitement haven’t lost their charm! Like every year we get to see new popular wedding themes, which our millennials can’t get enough of.”

We asked Ms. Ruchita Bansal to tell us about some of the most popular wedding themes this season, here's what she said:

Classic/Traditional

Regardless of the era, classic/ traditional weddings never go out of style! “Nothing will ever compare to a traditional Indian wedding. That bride in red and the groom in Ivory with traditional Indian drapes all over the wedding venue fills the air with scarlet magic. This theme has always been a hit with millennials! Classic chic yet exotic,” said wedding expert Ms. Bansal.

Romantic

Nothing is more beautiful than saying your wedding vows in a romantic setting with dim candles, chandeliers, exotic flowers entangled between white satin fabric. This theme is stealing every romantic couple’s heart this season and is extremely in trend.

Beach wedding

Imagine saying your vows in a romantic oceanfront setting with the wind and waves singing praises of your sacred union, and the sunset as the backdrop! “This theme is catching up like wildfire. Regardless of the weather, beach weddings are getting very popular amongst couples all over the world. We call it the ‘Getaway Wedding’ or the Bohemian chic wedding trend,” said the wedding expert.

Contemporary and Glamorous

From magnificent flower installations to crystals, from mood lighting to exotic performances, this theme is yet another great wedding theme. “Popularly known as lux wedding, this theme largely focuses on the aesthetics and perfect for the couples who want to wow their guests.”

Art Deco

Art Deco is a popular design style of the 1920s and 30s categorized by geometrical shapes, ornate gold, sparkle and tasteful glitz and glamour. “This timeless style has made its way to India featuring ‘The Great Gatsby Era’ lavishness. This tasteful vintage allure theme is captivating the hearts of our couples this season!”

Ms. Ruchita Bansal also recommends incorporating bits and pieces of each theme if you can’t settle on one wedding theme. After all, it's your wedding, play by your rules!

ALSO READ: 7 Creative ideas to use candles for your wedding décor to make it look captivating

Share your comment ×