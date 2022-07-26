A royal Lucknowi wedding is incomplete without the grand show-sha décor! Right from a majestic venue and grand mandap to regal centrepieces and magnificent entrance- a classic Luknowi style wedding décor is inspired by imperial Mughal elements and twists the appearance of the venue up a notch. If you adore a regal and majestic décor to step into your new beginnings in utmost royalty, then here are some ultimate wedding décor inspo that you should definitely abide by. Scroll down and have a look at royal wedding decor elements for a lucknowi style grand wedding:

Intricate jali work entrance

Striking intricate jali work gives an antique and remarkable haveli-like effect to your wedding entrance and makes the atmosphere all mysterious. White symbolises purity and elegance and therefore you can plan some dome-shaped jali cutouts at the entryway, one after another. Pair it with some fairy lights for the lustrous effect.

Lotus-shaped mandap for that Mughal charm

The lotus-shaped mandap reflects the classic beauty and will accentuate your wedding mandap like no other. Give it a refreshed twist with a pop of colour to make the complete look like a million bucks! You can also affix silver rod dangles and pair them well with the abundance of red florals for added beauty. Big oversize plants can be fixed in the background to make everything elegant, nice and natural.

Regal elephant showpieces for the royal touch

Elephants are the perfect sign of royalty! And to make your décor majestic you can place some royal golden or white tainted elephant showpieces on varied tables or the giant ones on the floor. You can even place some magnificent statues nearby mandap to highlight the area.

Embellished umbrella sheds over seating

To provide a heavenly feel to your guests, you can go with an all-white seating with beautifully beads adorned umbrella sheds over. Accompany the seating space with intricately embroidered candle holders and flowers on the tabletop. You can never go wrong with embroidered props but make sure to keep the theme and hues consistent for a more complemented feel and appearance.

Glorious Chandeliers

Chandeliers are always a win-win in wedding décor. They reflect elegance and poise and thus, adding varied shapes and sizes of chandeliers can make your venue stand out while lit up the space in a more royal and regal way. Bejewelling the ceiling with statement embellishments like beaded and woven chandeliers accented with dried foliage gives a feel of a fancy ceremony to your guests.

