Rustic ideas for a sunset beach wedding

One of the biggest social gatherings in a nation like India is a wedding . People frequently go above and beyond to make weddings grand. Couples are thrilled to cross another thing off their bucket list thanks to the ongoing trend of planning destination weddings. Couples who are really in love and dream of a beach wedding have locations like Goa as an alternative. If you decide to celebrate in Goa , you can add even more distinction to your big day. Here are a few rustic theme suggestions for your destination wedding at a beach to give a special touch to your flawlessly planned event.

1. Sun-downer bonfire and beach sangeet

One of a wedding's most thrilling events is sangeet. Even though you can curl up next to a fire at any time, not many individuals have had their Sangeet ceremony next to a beach campfire. For snacks, you could even set up a grill on the opposite side and cook some marshmallows. However, before making any decisions, make sure you obtain a permission from the beach authorities to ensure that your dream wedding goes off without a hitch.

2. Temporary tattoos and face painting at your Mehendi

At a mehendi ceremony, a temporary tattoo artist might be a blessing. It is suitable for individuals who value art but detest the corresponding discomfort! Although the choice of paint depends on the artist, it can be used to imprint a design on any region of the body without getting your clothes filthy. These days, a lot of people can be seen getting artistic designs painted on their faces, which gives them a striking and contemporary appearance.

3. Decor for a rustic-chic vibe

You need to abandon all the glitter and enter the minimalist world if you want a rustic-chic décor. Everyone aspires to have a wedding that is planned in their own unique style. If you're thinking about decorating, consider a rustic theme. Choose candles and lamps instead of the usual lights. There are numerous possibilities for table centrepieces that will be available. Additionally, you can set aside a unique location for an activity, such as a selfie booth for all the beach wedding guests who love to take pictures of themselves! Verify that the décor complements your main topic.