Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor: Mehendi decor inspired by couples

Mehendi ceremonies are an integral part of Indian wedding preparations. Mehndi is one of the Solah Shringar adornments in the Hindu religion, which is a ceremony for beautifying the bride from head to toe at the time of their wedding. Of course, Bollywood takes things a step further and throws lavish celebrations for their beautiful brides. Choreographed dancing, brightly coloured gowns, and bhangra music are all part of a classic Bollywood mehendi scenario. This year, we saw our favourite celebs in their finest avatars on their mehendi day, having a great time and setting some goals for their fans.

Listed below are the 3 best Mehendi décor inspired by Bollywood couples for the year 2022.

1. Mouni Roy

Mouni wore a yellow lehenga with big earrings and maang tika to her lavish Mehendi ceremony. Pink seems to dominate the wedding theme in general, and this was seen during Roy's wedding, where she sat on a pink couch as mehendi workers applied henna to her hands. Mouni was seen wearing 'SN' - Suraj Nambiar's initials - in her mehendi design, which gave her a truly unique look.

2. Shibani Dandekar

Shibani Dandekar, who married her longtime partner Farhan Akhtar in Farhan's family home in Khandala and shared her fun-filled boho mehendi ceremony on social media. From the classic décor to the clothing worn by all, the pre-wedding celebration was a grand affair for all. From teepee tents and sit-down setups to macrame hangings and rugged throws, there's so much you can do with a boho theme which we could see at their wedding!

3. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor had a beautiful mehendi celebration at their Vastu house with close friends and family. Everything was beyond amazing for that little and basic intimate mehendi party, with all illuminated dance performances, and a picture-perfect area with the blend of never-ending entertainment and laughter. Not only was Alia spotted wearing an upcycled lehenga constructed from remnants of waves, fabrics, and stitching from all around the country, ditching the glitz and gold, but the décor the pair chose was also less hefty, expressing their taste for grace with flowering beauty blended with fairy lights.

The above-mentioned mehendi decor inspired by Bollywood couples in 2022 would undoubtedly inspire you on your mehendi day.

