Shimmery decor ideas for a peppy sangeet ceremony at home

Do you long for an intimate yet peppy at-home sangeet ceremony? But confused about how to tweak the décor for that gala time? Well, décor has become one of the most vital aspects to convert a ceremony or function into a more amusing one. Adorn your space with trending norms and you are all set to save the moments to share with those Instagram worthy pictures. Pay heed to the detailing while setting up your sangeet ceremony and it will reflect and transform your space into a chic dreamy set-up.

Here are some easy-breezy dreamy set-up ideas to revamp your home for a cosy and shimmery sangeet ceremony.

Drapes with strings of bulbs

If you are planning your ceremony in your vineyard or on the terrace, then this décor comes with multiple benefits. Multi-coloured drapes are an easy and affordable way to assort the décor. The strings of bulbs accompanied with this will make your sangeet night starry and shimmery while setting the right kinda vibes.

A golden and white bling sangeet stage

Sangeet is all about splendid dance performances and grooving to the loud tunes of music. Therefore, paying special attention to the ornamentation of the stage is extremely important. White feather strings hinted with golden cords glam up your space in the most sophisticated manner. Make sure that you fill the ceiling over the stage with these strings. Besides the seating of the bride and groom opt for big white floral lamps with tiny trinkets nearby the couch to complement everything neatly.

Sit-down cosy seating with cushions and fairy lights

Your intimate sangeet décor is incomplete without adding floor mattresses, boho rugs and some oversized side plants. Filling the floor with colourful, printed boho rugs, mini wooden stools and cute cushions is a great way to depict all the boho vibes without breaking your pocket. You can also throw in some fairy lights over the ceiling to make the décor elegant and whimsical. Moreover, overdosing on big plants and vases is just the perfect add-on.

The classic marigold corner

The classic marigold touches along with pompoms will never go out of style. All you have to do is master the art of affixing it to spice everything nicely. Marigold flowers and pompoms are quite easy to prepare and do not make a hole in your pocket and can easily outshine a cosy corner at home. You can use them nearby the cosy guest seating or use them to curate a photo booth. You can also throw in some matching rugs, cute cushions and floor mattresses nearby your photo booth to keep the overall décor cosier.

