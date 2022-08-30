Significance of Ganesh Pooja prior to the rituals of wedding and decor ideas to prep your home for it

More than the fun, the wedding is also about the big-fat rituals! One such auspicious ritual is Ganesh Pooja. In fact, no Hindu wedding is complete without this pooja. Lord Ganesha also prominent by the name of Vighna Vinashak is recognised as the god who eliminates obstacles and therefore in Hindu tradition before the initiation of any new work or marriage, is considered imperative to worship Lord Ganesha. The couple who are getting married seek the blessings of the Ganesha before the beginning of their new life and it is supposed that worshipping Vighna Vinashak has the power to bring prosperity, positivity and happiness to the life of a couple. Right from the idol of Lord Ganesha, modak, coconut, sindoor, Chandan, betel nut, red thread and many more- this pooja requires a lot of ingredients and prep.

Décor during every pre-wedding ceremony is of utmost importance since everybody wants to capture each and every ritual beautifully and while you are busy in the preparations of Ganesh Pooja, let us ease out the décor work for you so that you can seize these precious moments gorgeously while making your guests go wow. Here are some decor ideas to prep your home for Ganesh Pooja:

Paper Diya with fairy lights

Bring some traditional tinges to your Ganesh Pooja décor by opting for this super easy fixture of Diyas along with fairy lights on the wall. This is one offbeat way to spruce your place without digging a hole in your pocket. You can use paper diyas to brighten up your space.

Minimal Satiya or Kalash Rangolis

If you haven’t planned anything yet for the Ganesh Pooja, then is one super easy last-minute DIY to revamp your décor for a small intimate ritual. You can bring some beautiful colours and draw Satiya or Kalash Rangolis for a minimal yet beautiful touch. Colours like yellow and red can be opted for a vibrant décor.

Banana leaves and ornamental vessels

Play up with big oversized shrubberies for an offbeat appearance. You can either try creating a foliage-rich backdrop or you can place some banana leaves in big golden-tinted vases on the sides to bejewel your abode. Kalash or ornamental vessels filled with petals can also be placed.

Sunflower strings beaded with mogra for the ceiling

If you have space constraints, then don’t fill up your home with too many elements as it only looks tidy and cluttered. Instead, go with these short sunflower strings accompanied by white mogra to enchant your space with beautiful fragrance and eye-pleasing décor.