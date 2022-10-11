Special duties that concern the father of the bride on the wedding day

The apple of your eye is all grown up and heading out to have her own family! So, you must make an effort to rejoice with your daughter because the person you raised is getting ready to go on a big adventure and needs your support, even though you may feel a little melancholy as your little girl prepares to leave the nest for good. You may see your main duty leading up to the wedding to support and celebrate with your daughter. Nevertheless, when it comes to organising and attending your daughter's wedding , as the father of the bride, you will still be accountable for the following duties:

1. Walking your daughter to the altar

It is an honour and a special pleasure for you to accompany the bride down the aisle on her wedding day as her father. In some situations, such as in traditional Jewish wedding ceremonies, etiquette will necessitate that the bride be escorted down the aisle by both parents, but in a Catholic wedding, that honour is all yours! Maintain a steady pace and walk with your daughter as she transitions from one role and stage to the next.

2. Father and daughter dance

Many brides feels strongly that there should be a daddy and daughter dance at their wedding. If your daughter wants to honour the role you have played in her life and her love for you with a father-daughter dance, you better put on your dancing shoes!

Whether you need to turn to ballroom dance lessons and formal choreography or you're both comfortable waltzing in an awkward circle for 3 minutes, you'd better gear up!