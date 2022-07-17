Stunning Anand Karaj wedding set-up to make your ceremony heavenly

Anand Karaj, also known as the religious Sikh wedding ceremony has its own charm and holds much prominence in Punjabi weddings. Walking into a new journey of your life in the most beautiful and surreal way is something every bride and groom looks out for. And to make such joyous occasions more cheerful, stepping in exquisite Anand Karaj set-ups is just what you need. Here we bring you eye-catching and magical Anand Karaj décor ideas that will make your ceremony all intimate and cosy, making your blissful Sikh wedding absolutely adorable.

Pastel drapes for a pretty touch

Drapes are so in trend these days and therefore to make your D-day venue dreamier, you can opt for beautiful silk, satin, lace or fringe drapes that not only prettify the space for the dreamy captures but also affix the feel of cute appealing touch to the venue. Pair the overall look with the chic all-white seating to bring sophistication to the edge. Jazz your venue with urbane yet classy vibes and opt for some pastel colours or even white would do the justice.

Big fluffy cushions for a cosy vibe

Anand Karaj has sit-down comfortable and relaxed seating and therefore to amp up the cosiness, you can drop on elegant hued fluffy cushions. To cosy up the place nicely, you can also play around with planters, potted plants, big palms, dried leaves and alpine nearby your seating area for a more enhanced look. Moreover, if you are into boho and free-spirited vibes, then you can also go opt for chic and big patterned printed cushions.

Highlight the area with danglers

Another one that can make your guests fall in love is going a little overboard by highlighting the overall look with the pretty danglers. You can never go wrong with this beauty. Moreover, you can match the colour of the danglers with your outfits to tone the whole look identical. Whites and reds are always in fashion and look very sophisticated. Kaleere or just simple strings of your much-loved flowers can also do wonders.

Mirror aisle

Wedding aisles have been touted for incorporating a glamorous feel to your nuptials. Not only does it add an undeniable grace to the overall décor but it also reflects the amazing lighting and other elements, further converting your walkaway into more magical and dreamy. To enchant the décor what you can do is cover the roof with floras or stunning lighting so that it imitates the mirror floor and leave space for pixie pictures.

You can never go wrong with simple and pretty adornment! Go for the above-mentioned décor ideas and add up elements as per the theme of your liking.

