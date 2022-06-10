Stunning decor inspired by Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's wedding

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, the famous celebrity couple down South recently tie the knots and the fans are drooling over the beautiful images of their nuptials. After dating each other for quite a long time, the power couple exchanged wedding vows in an extremely dreamy way and shared a couple of pictures to announce the beginning of their happily ever after. Their drop-dead gorgeous attires and pixie décor is creating a huge buzz on almost every social media platform. Enclosed in exquisite blooms hinted with beautiful chandeliers- the couple has planned their D-day venue in a dreamy affair to keep their wedding ceremony simple yet striking.

If you too planning a low-key, intimate wedding ceremony to celebrate and solemnize your love in a gorgeously magical way, then here are some takeaways inspired by the striking D-day of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan.

Pastel blooms wedding aisle

With white and yellow-hued blooms accompanied by rich greenery, the couple chose to keep the aisle of their wedding venue lively yet simple. While the floral aisle is evergreen and looks spectacular, this timeless floral décor trend can be converted and experimented with in varied ways to bring out the best. Pampas, dried leaves, mason jars, and scented candles can be double up with pastel hinted floras for an off-beat floral décor for your D-Day.

Spectacular chandeliers for the fairy tale touch

Chandeliers are a must if you want a dreamy wonderland wedding. The power couple of south goes with multiple chandeliers of similar sizes to jazz up the décor with royal and enchanted vibes. An entrance that is all adorned in the prettiness of assorted chandelier touch will not only beautify your décor but also makes way for spectacular pictures. You can also opt for statement embellishments like beaded and woven basket chandeliers for a peppy and boho entrance.

Foliage ceiling for a soothing effect

Adding the touch of rich hues and soothing greenery is a perfect way to affix sweet-summer spring vibes to your nuptial. The strings of greenery on the ceiling not only bejewel your venue but also look extremely soothing while giving a calm to the eyes. The couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan go for an unusual yet cute pattern to add foliage to their wedding. You can plan a foliage backdrop or combine it with twinkly lights for an elite look.

Mirror floor for a shimmering effect

Wedding aisles have been touted for incorporating a glamorous feel to your nuptials. Not only does it add an undeniable grace to the overall décor but it also reflects the amazing lighting and other elements, further converting your walkaway into more magical and dreamy. To enchant the décor what you can do is cover the roof with floras or stunning lighting so that it imitates the mirror floor and leave space for pixie pictures.

The above-written ways will glam up your wedding décor in the most natural yet elegant way. You can also match these trends with other beautiful elements as per your liking.

Also Read: Tips on how to make DIY props for your friend's bridal shower