Stunning ways to incorporate Pampas Grass in your wedding decor

The tall, wheatish-coloured pampas grasses have been in style for a few years now. These soft textured grasses have wispy worth that can easily accentuate the appearance of anything from a bouquet to a backdrop. If you are a couple who wants your ceremony decked up in elements inspired by boho, chic and earthy accents then hop on the pampas grass trend and combine it with multiple elements to bring modern, minimalistic and romantic feels to your ceremony. Here we bring you some simple ways to use pampas grass to beautify the décor of your big day.

Colour blocking is the key

While the conventional way of wedding décor is only based upon a single colour, the modern approach is all about colour blocking with an accurate blend. Colour blocking is a great way of bringing contrasting tones of solid into your D-day space to make the décor more interesting and bright. For a more modernistic and romantic touch pair pampas grass with bright coloured elements like foliage intertwined with roses.

Fill up the aisle

An aisle is the magical pathway to all your whimsy photographs and therefore plunging it with the lush pampas grass accessories accompanied with boho trinkets will make everything airy, calm and subtle but with a touch of glam. Fineries like cheerful coral, green smooth grasses, desiccated flowers, seashells, glass vases, and cactus set the mood rightly for a bohemian bride.

Pampas backdrop

Backdrops are the backbones of your wedding! Not only do they work perfectly to create photographs and lifetime memories but they can also shape the overall décor by adding a visual volume to it. Festoon a circular ring with soft pampas grass and accompany it with golden mounts, pastel floral crown, neon light engraved messages to make the place pretty for photographs and lifetime memories.

Pampas cloudy super starry intimate dining space

An intimate dining table is just like icing on the cake! It does not even have to be very plush or elegant, just cosy seating with bundles of pampas grass attached to the ceiling, oversized cushions and fairy lights over the top is enough to take to your ceremony pop and stand out. Brown linen chairs, jute table mats and white cutlery is your best bet to have a memorable time with your loved ones on your most important day.

Deck up your wedding venue with this soft and pretty pampas grass to bring a touch of whimsy to your ceremony.

