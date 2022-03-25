Tanishq sends love to your wedding with the #RomanceOfPolki.
How is it that two souls unite to create a beautiful forever called marriage? That in itself is a grand feat, and it deserves a gesture that befits it in equal measure. Presenting Tanishq’s new Polki collection that doesn’t hold back on the love since showcased within its jewel pieces is the opulent and exquisite beauty of Rajasthan’s palaces and forts. Our collection indulges in the rich source of inspiration from the land of the kings in the form of its charming natural settings of the gleaming waters of Udaipur lakes, or the colourful feathers of peacocks grazing in the sprawling, lush-green gardens.
With every intent to make a bride’s wedding a spectacle that is her right and everyone’s delight, our jewel pieces mingle with tradition and modernity to appeal to the trendy aesthetics of the modern bride.
Witness a visual courtship of magnificent Polki adornments like vibrant gemstones, luminous pearls, intricate gold, and stunning Meenakari work crafted to celebrate the bond between the bride, the groom, and their families.
Just like love comes in many forms, this collection shows just that from minimal to extravagant pieces like chokers, Haars, and Mathapattis.
All this to make sure that whatever be the occasion, the bride is the belle of the ball. Be it with eye-catching, minimal designs for her engagement with refreshing pastel hues for company. Or the ones accentuated with elegant Meenkari work in subtle pastel shades that goes well with airy, lightweight lehengas, suited for daytime events like Mehendi.
To be in tune with the fun and frolic of the Sangeet, a sleek and free-flowing necklace is one to go for as the bride dances her heart out.
When it comes to the big day, the bride’s ensemble can be elevated with a timeless choker necklace set along with bangles, mathapatti and statement rings, all featuring stellar Polki work that promises to be really striking and help in creating memories to be cherished for a lifetime.
As a bride goes on to celebrate her love, we extend our love and regards to her through the #RomanceOfPolki