Tanishq sends love to your wedding with the #RomanceOfPolki.

How is it that two souls unite to create a beautiful forever called marriage? That in itself is a grand feat, and it deserves a gesture that befits it in equal measure. Presenting Tanishq’s new Polki collection that doesn’t hold back on the love since showcased within its jewel pieces is the opulent and exquisite beauty of Rajasthan’s palaces and forts. Our collection indulges in the rich source of inspiration from the land of the kings in the form of its charming natural settings of the gleaming waters of Udaipur lakes, or the colourful feathers of peacocks grazing in the sprawling, lush-green gardens.

With every intent to make a bride’s wedding a spectacle that is her right and everyone’s delight, our jewel pieces mingle with tradition and modernity to appeal to the trendy aesthetics of the modern bride.