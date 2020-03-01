THESE 8 makeup products should be in every bride's vanity case

A bridal vanity case is more important than our regular vanity case because it holds all the makeup products that a bride may need to touch up her makeup or do her makeup the next day. This is why we need to ensure that it has all the makeup essentials.

We girls love our vanity case. We spend years growing and learning how to do our makeup right and create our own vanity case over time. We spend loads of time on finding and investing in the right products but when it comes to getting married we all need to expand our vanity case and fill it up with the right products. Every bride needs a good vanity case and the right products to prep up and look pretty like a newlywed bride. A bridal vanity case come handy not just during the wedding but also after because we always have some extra functions happens after the wedding as well. Now you cannot be wasting your time looking for your products, which is why every bride need a vanity case with all her essentials as well as some fresh pieces of her essentials in case she ever runs out of anything. But when we hit the makeup stores we end up overdoing our makeup shopping, this is why we need a small list of must-have makeup products so that we don't go overboard with it.

Here's a list of makeup products that every bride should have in her vanity other than her basic products.

1. Keep a primer handy. You'll be wearing your makeup more often and for a longer period of time and it's best to use a primer to make it last longer and look flawless and smooth.

2. Invest in a good concealer and a full coverage foundation. You don't want all the stress-related eye bags and dark circles showing up on your skin and the best way to hide them is to use a good concealer and a full coverage foundation of the right shade.

3. Every bride should have a highlighter handy. It may not be the product that you like using daily but it is important if you want to highlight your features and bring some glow to your face without any trouble.

4. Most of us use a compact and ignore the importance of a good setting powder but it can be a wonderful idea to invest in a setting powder because it helps your makeup set in and locks it in.

5. A good eyeliner and mascara can brighten up your eyes and highlight your lashes and they are THE most important thing for every vanity case.

6. You might not be a fan of eyeshadows but it's always good to invest in a few basic eyeshadow palettes. They can add some drama to your eyes and you're going to need them if you want those beautiful smokey eyes.

7. A bronzer can work wonders for your face. It can help you contour and enhance your features or even make them look sharper than they are. It also adds some colour to your face and makes you look prettier.

8. The one most important thing that every bride needs is a good makeup remover and some cotton pads. You don't want to struggle with removing your makeup by scrubbing it off every time because a good makeup remover can do that without much trouble.

Read More