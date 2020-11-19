THESE are the 5 tips to cut down your wedding guest list during Covid times

The pandemic has made our lives miserable and concise so much so that we have to be selective with who we interact and invite to social gatherings. Weddings have now become a small scale event with only a limited number of guests. Here are a few tips to cut down your wedding guest list.

As we approach the wedding season and with Covid-19 still lingering in the air, the rules of the wedding remain the same. There are only a limited number of guests allowed to attend the wedding according to government rules and regulations. With such a concise wedding guest list, it gets difficult to cut down and filter out guest from the list.

Preparing your wedding guest list is something that gives anxiety even during normal times and due to Covid-19, finalising guest list has turned into a daunting task. Here are a few pointers to keep in mind while preparing your wedding guest list during Covid times.

1. Accept the reality

It is better to accept the reality of the current scenario and move on without feeling guilty. It is not your fault that the pandemic happened and certainly not under your control to change the guidelines.

2. Be prepared to hurt feelings

It is normal to expect cold responses from people after finding out that they are not invited. Be prepared and handle it maturely. Say that you feel as bad as them but there is nothing that can be done.

3. Start early

Start preparing your wedding guest list in the early stage. As the wedding day comes closer, you will be able to filter out more people from the list and have a clear idea.

4. Be communicative and honest

Communicate well in advance that due to so and so reasons we are unfortunately not able to invite everyone. Be honest and state your reason formatted in a well communicative manner.

5. Stick to immediate family and close friends

If these were normal times, there was no limit to inviting the number of guests for your special day. Covid weddings are, however, a small affair with only exclusive and limited guests. Cut down your extended family members, colleagues, mere acquaintances or someone who is not going to be a significant part of your future.

Also Read: THESE are the gifts you can get your sister on her wedding day to make her feel special

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pexels

Share your comment ×