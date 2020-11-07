THESE are the 5 ways to deal with anxiety before tying the knot

If you are a bride-to-be this season and feeling anxious before the D-day, here is how you can overcome anxiety before your wedding day and remain calm.

We’re all aware of the work that goes into pulling off a great marriage. It is bound to get nervous and excited before your wedding day, but it is equally important to remain calm and composed to get through the process without stressing yourself. As you are planning the happiest day of your life, it should make you happy and cheerful and not the other way round.

However, with certain expectations and so many rituals, you tend to forget about one thing - taking care of yourself and remaining calm and positive throughout. Before you know it, you’re stuck in the web of anxiety and stress starts to show up on your face. Remember, a happy and smiling bride looks the prettiest and your pictures come out perfect too! So, here are some tips to keep your pre-wedding jitters at bay and remain calm.

1. Stay hydrated

This is the most important thing to do before your wedding day as your body needs to be hydrated at all times. It loses out on the water and if that happens, you will feel low on energy and suffer through a headache. If you want to prevent that, keep yourself hydrated.

2. Include green tea in your daily routine

Green tea is known to relieve stress and keep you energised. It soothes your mind instantly and helps you ease down. You can include green tea as part of your morning ritual.

3. Practice yoga and meditation

Practice yoga in the morning and meditate for 15 minutes before sleeping every night. This will help to calm your mind and channel your energy. It will eliminate any negative thoughts before your wedding day.

4. Boost your energy by a daily 30 minutes cardio

To keep your energy and blood flowing, do 30-40 minutes of cardio or any physical exercise to stay fit and maintain that level of energy that you need on your wedding day. Exercising also releases endorphins that help to reduce stress and anxiety.

5. Remain confident

The key to getting past all kinds of hurdles in life is to remain confident whilst keeping a positive attitude. It is always better to remind yourself of the good times you deserve and that you are capable of getting past all kinds of obstacles in life. Be confident and happy and you’ll shine the brightest on your wedding day.

