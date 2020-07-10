THESE are the latest wedding jewellery designs for Rajasthani brides

Rajasthani wedding jewellery is all about grandeur and royalty. So, if you are a bride to be, then check out these latest designs of the Rajasthani jewellery.

If you are going to have a Rajasthani wedding, then this article is for you. Rajasthani jewellery exhibits a fine example of Rajputi royal features in them. It also expresses the age-old customs and traditions of women of that region.

And when it comes to wedding, then having a gorgeous jewellery set is the ultimate requirement of brides. There are different types of ornaments for Rajasthani brides that are made with intricate designs and work. So, if you are finding some latest designs of Rajasthani wedding jewellery, then check them out right below.

Latest designs of Rajasthani wedding jewellery:

Borla- Rajasthani Borla is basically a maang tika that is traditionally made with pearl, kundan and meenakari work. But now Rajasthani brides wear it with two-sided chains that is known as Sheeshfool.

Kanthi- Kanthi is a traditional choker neckpiece and is a popular part of Rajasthani bridal look.

Timaniya- It’s a square or rectangle shaped choker that is gifted to the bride by the groom’s family. It is traditionally made with gold and kundan. But now, diamond Timaniya is also quite popular among Rajasthani brides. Timaniya is also known as Aad in Rajasthani language.

Bangadi- This is a set of two bangles that is gifted to the new bride; unmarried women can't wear this. Traditionally, it is made with gold, but now, diamond and gold Bangadis are available that are known as Pacheli bangles.

Haath phool- This jewellery is used to adorn the palm and wrist portions. Royal haath phool is made with different precious stones and metals like gold, meenakari, kundan, Jadau, etc.

Bajubandh- Bajubandh or armlet is worn on the upper portion of arms. It is made of gold and silver.

For the latest designs of Rajasthani wedding jewellery, refer to the video below-

