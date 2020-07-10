  1. Home
  2. lifestyle

THESE are the latest wedding jewellery designs for Rajasthani brides

Rajasthani wedding jewellery is all about grandeur and royalty. So, if you are a bride to be, then check out these latest designs of the Rajasthani jewellery.
2606 reads Mumbai
THESE are the latest wedding jewellery designs for Rajasthani bridesTHESE are the latest wedding jewellery designs for Rajasthani brides
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

If you are going to have a Rajasthani wedding, then this article is for you. Rajasthani jewellery exhibits a fine example of Rajputi royal features in them. It also expresses the age-old customs and traditions of women of that region.

And when it comes to wedding, then having a gorgeous jewellery set is the ultimate requirement of brides. There are different types of ornaments for Rajasthani brides that are made with intricate designs and work. So, if you are finding some latest designs of Rajasthani wedding jewellery, then check them out right below.

Latest designs of Rajasthani wedding jewellery:

Borla- Rajasthani Borla is basically a maang tika that is traditionally made with pearl, kundan and meenakari work. But now Rajasthani brides wear it with two-sided chains that is known as Sheeshfool.

Kanthi- Kanthi is a traditional choker neckpiece and is a popular part of Rajasthani bridal look.

Timaniya- It’s a square or rectangle shaped choker that is gifted to the bride by the groom’s family. It is traditionally made with gold and kundan. But now, diamond Timaniya is also quite popular among Rajasthani brides. Timaniya is also known as Aad in Rajasthani language.

Bangadi- This is a set of two bangles that is gifted to the new bride; unmarried women can't wear this. Traditionally, it is made with gold, but now, diamond and gold Bangadis are available that are known as Pacheli bangles.

Haath phool- This jewellery is used to adorn the palm and wrist portions. Royal haath phool is made with different precious stones and metals like gold, meenakari, kundan, Jadau, etc.

Bajubandh- Bajubandh or armlet is worn on the upper portion of arms. It is made of gold and silver.

For the latest designs of Rajasthani wedding jewellery, refer to the video below-

Credits :weddingwire, youtube, getty images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
PrimeTime Partners: Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka co stars Aditi Sharma & Vikram Singh Chauhan on their chemistry
Abhishek Bachchan on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s response to Breathe-Into the Shadows trailer and Aaradhya
Sidharth Shukla’s TOP fights in the Bigg Boss house
Take a look at Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh's eternal love story
How well does Yami Gautam know her sister Surilie Gautam?
Karan Patel in comparison with Karan Singh Grover, Naagin 5, Erica & Parth, pay cuts
Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput anniversary: Check out the couple’s interesting revelations
Aashiqui boy Rahul Roy on walking away from films, Mahesh Bhatt, outsider, Bigg Boss, insecurities
Ranveer Singh - The ultimate king of fashion in Bollywood
Aashiqui girl Anu Aggarwal on her casting couch experience, #MeToo, charging 80000 for a shoot
Tara Sutaria’s skincare secrets DECODED
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement