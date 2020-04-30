X
THESE are the perfect wedding gift ideas for your colleague's wedding

When you have to gift something to your colleague for their wedding, you have to keep in mind certain things as it’s a professional relationship. So, check out the best gift items to choose for your colleague’s wedding.
8905 reads Mumbai Updated: April 30, 2020 05:14 pm
Generally, there are some common gift items for wedding purpose like a flower bouquet, photo albums or frames, customised souvenir, etc. But when it comes to gifting your colleague for his or her wedding, it becomes a bit tough to choose the right gift. Since you share a professional relationship, you cannot opt for any random gift. But if your colleague is your friend as well, you can select a fun gift.

On top of this, if you don’t know his or her choice, then it becomes really problematic to find something to gift them for their wedding. You can make a list of items which can be gifted for any purpose on special occasions.

7 gift ideas for your colleague’s wedding.

1-  Since, it’s a professional relationship, a Fitbit or a normal watch is a great idea for gifting.

2-  The couple will go for their honeymoon after the wedding. So, you can go for a suitcase also. It will be useful.

3-   If you have seen him or her having coffee or tea in the office, then opt for an electric kettle or a coffee maker machine.

4-  A Polaroid camera would be a great idea because they can get the pictures instantly in their honeymoon.

5-  A perfume set of a popular brand is a classy gift.

6-  Any kind of gorgeous hanging light or a night lamp would brighten up the room of the newly wedded couple.
7-  A beautiful vase made of ceramics or glass would also be a perfect gift. Again, it is a great add-on for their home décor.

Credits :Be Beautiful, Getty Images

