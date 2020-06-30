THESE are the styling tips for the plus size brides

Plus size brides often get confused about what to wear for their wedding and this often makes them tensed on the final day. They should wear an attire that makes them more confident. So, here are some styling tips for the plus-size brides.

Are you worried about your plus size figure for the wedding? Well, there is nothing to be tensed about it. You should be confident and shouldn't be bothered about other’s judgements. But still, if you want to be extra careful, then you can follow these styling tips for the big day of your life.

We have shared some tips to select the right wedding outfit for yourself, so that you feel comfortable all day long. Be it a saree or lehenga or wedding gown, it should match your personality to enhance your look. So, check out the styling tips for choosing the correct wedding outfit.

Styling tips for the brides-to-be:

1- There is nothing that a plus-size bride cannot wear. You can opt for anything that you love to wear. But make sure, the outfit is comfortable for you.

2- If you are buying a lehenga, then go for a high-waist lehenga with a longer blouse to look slimmer and make sure it is not too tight or too loose.

3- For the blouse of the lehenga, you can opt for the scooped neck blouse or v neck blouse to make your bust area look less heavy.

4- There is a myth that plus-size people should not go for silk fabrics as it will make them look heavier. But silk material is a great option for the plus-size brides.

5- Try to go for a single colour of your wedding outfit. This will make you look slim and tall.

6- If you are not willing to wear lehenga, then sharara is a great option for you. It suits all body types.

7- To get a slimmer look, you can try a long jacket with centre slit and pair it up with a skirt or sharara.

8- Avoid patchworks, prints and horizontal lines on the outfit. These will make you look heavier. Instead, you should go for vertical patterns for the design.

9- Dark coloured lehenga would be great for you to look slim rather than the lighter ones. And the lehenga should be of A-line. You can also go for fish-cut or flared skirts.

10- It would be better if you go for a thinner lehenga border.

11- Fabrics that are good for your physique are chiffon, georgette, crepe, net, soft silk, satin, etc. Try to avoid Tussar silk, cotton and stiff fabric.

