THESE are the things that every person needs to do before they get married

Marriage is a lot more than just moving in with your beau and being in love, it's about sharing a life together and in order to do that every person needs to have some life experience and tick off some things from this checklist.

Being in love feels awesome and we all want to have our happily ever afters. Love, relationships, dating and heartbreak are all a part and parcel of our lives. Once we are in love and we find the right one we often feel the need to make it more permanent by getting married. But marriage is a life-changing decision and no matter how exciting it is and beautiful it is, it's important to remember that it's also a milestone of our lives and we need to be absolutely sure about it. It's never a good idea to rush into a marriage because there's a lot more to life and some life experiences are essential for your personal growth and these experiences teach you some much-needed lessons in life. So even if you've been with your partner for quite a while, it's important that you have these experiences before you say yes to marriage.

Here are some things that we all need to do before getting married.

1. Learn to love your own self and enjoy your own company. Being comfortable in your skin and your own company is an important part of being with someone else. You cannot truly be comfortable with someone else and love them if you don't love yourself or are uncomfortable with your own self.

2. Heartbreaks are important in life because they teach us the lessons that no one else will. a heartbreak helps you understand everything that went wrong in your relationship and helps you move forward and fix things but if you haven't had a single heartbreak that might be difficult. Learning new things from your past relationships can turn out to be very beneficial for your relationship and your marriage.

3. Remember that you're your own person and no matter what happens you need to know what things are a dealbreaker for you in a relationship or rather a marriage. Don't compromise on your values and beliefs just because you're in love.

4. Trust is very important in a relationship and if you don't trust people or have trust issues then it might prove to be very difficult to be in a marriage. No relationship can sustain in the long run if there's no trust between partners.

5. Don't ignore the important factors in a relationship. Every relationship has more to it than just love and romance. You will be moving in with your partner and sharing a home and it's important that you figure out finances and lifestyle before you move in with the person you love for the rest of your life.

6. Remember that you need to know your partners family as well and even if you plan to elope, the family will come into the picture at a certain point. Meet their family and understand the family dynamics and drama before you get married. Ensure that it's not too much for you to handle.

Credits :lifehack

