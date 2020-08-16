THESE are the things to keep in mind for your foot mehndi in wedding

Along with the designs on hands, foot mehndi has to be gorgeous with some intricate details as well. So, here are certain things that need to be kept in mind at your wedding.

There are different functions in a wedding and mehndi is one of the most important ceremonies of it. This day function is all about adorning your hand with some intricate and gorgeous designs with mehndi or hena.

But this is not only limited to hands. Brides are also conscious about their feet. So, the mehndi designs have to be perfect for this part as well. So, here are some latest mehndi designs and what to keep in mind for the foot mehndi.

Things to keep in mind for the foot mehndi.

1.After the application of the mehndi, do not blow-dry it. This may smudge the design.

2.Shaving or waxing or pedicure after the mehndi is a big no-no. Because it can fade away then. do all your beauty treatments before the mehndi ceremony.

3.When the mehndi is slightly dry, dab lemon juice and sugar on it with a cotton ball to make it darker.

4.There different types of foot mehndi designs. So, ask your mehndi artist about it, you can also search online for some latest foot mehndi designs.

5.To make the design darker, keep it as long as possible; for 8 to 12 hours.

6.After the mehndi dries, peel it off by rubbing some balm on it. Avoid soapy water to wash it off, because that can fade the colour.

7.Don’t use an excessive amount of sugar and lemon to darken the colour.

8.Avoid sitting under the sun while getting the mehndi. It can also damage your skin before the prime function.

Types of foot mehndi designs These are some of the designs for foot mehndi you can take help from: 1.Print style. 2.Tatto style. 3.Payal style. 4.Arabic style. 5.Rajasthani intricate designs. 6.Geometric style. 7.Designs of flowers and petals. 8.Mehndi with peacock design. Also Read: Are you a minimalist bride? THESE are the subtle mehendi designs to opt for your wedding

