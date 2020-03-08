THESE are the things you must keep in mind before planning a destination wedding

Are you planning to do a destination wedding? If yes, then read below to find out things that you should keep in mind before the planning the destination wedding that you have been dreaming about all this while.

Wedding planning is fun but it also gets tiring at times. Especially if you are planning a destination wedding, then there are multiple things that you need to keep in mind. While destination weddings are more intimate and fun, they are equally hectic to plan and schedule. You need to make sure that the location is accessible for all and your guests can reach there on time without any hassle. Hence, there are certain things that you need to talk about before planning a destination wedding.

So, if you are planning to do a destination wedding, here are some things that you must keep in mind. These things will put everything in perspective and will help you plan the most dreamy and perfect wedding that you have dreamt out.

Here are the questions that you must ask before planning a destination wedding.

Pick the perfect spot:

Don't pick a spot because someone else had picked it in the past. There are various factors that you need to consider before finalising the right spot. The travel time, the budget required, location, weather condition and accessibility are some important things that you need to consider before finalising the spot.

RSVP is important:

For all destination weddings, RSVP is the most important thing. Since it's a destination wedding there are always last-minute inclusions and cancellations. If there's an RSVP, it's easier to make arrangements and keep other things in mind. So, to make life easier, make sure your guests RSVP on time.

Connectivity:

Make sure that the destination chosen by you is easily accessible for all your guests, and the travel expense can be borne by all. Don't keep it at a place where there's a hassle to get a visa for, or the flight duration is more than 15 hours.

Hire local vendors:

Before finalising the place, visit the place and enquire about the local vendors. It is important because if you think of having vendors from your home, keep in mind that you will have to pay for their travel and stay, as well. To avoid that, seek help from your wedding planner and look for vendors in that particular area.

Itinerary:

The itinerary must be planned in such a way that the guests should be involved in some activity or the other as well as get some free time to relax. Planning activities between functions is important as we don't want our guests to be bored.

