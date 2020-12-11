THESE are the top 5 bridal lehenga colours for 2021

Experiment and opt for these offbeat yet trendy wedding lehenga colours to make a statement and be a fashion-forward bride.

Who said bridal lehengas have to be red? You can experiment and have fun with colours to stand out and to ditch the boring and done to death red and pink lehengas. Your wedding is not the time to play it safe, rather it is the best chance to wear something fun and unique to stand out as a bride and show off your crazy streak.

Choosing from a wide range of colours for your big day can be tricky and confusing.

So to guide you to be the best and the trendiest bride, we have for you the top 5 trending bridal lehenga colours for 2021 to be a fashionable and stunning bride on your big day.

Purple

Undoubtedly, the trendiest colour for bridal lehengas has to be the symbol of royalty. Purple is a vibrant yet classy colour that will add poise and grace to your wedding outfit.

Bronze

If you want to keep it subtle but blingy, then bronze is the colour for you. It is all things sparkle and shine and is a perfect blend of understated elegance and boldness.

Teal

Opt for teal to turn heads and take the less trodden path on your wedding. It is a very different colour for bridal lehenga and will definitely make you stand out.

Bottle Green

This dark but rich shade is sure to turn heads. Go totally offbeat with this shade of green and experiment with your accessories.

Orange

Look radiant and vibrant by opting for orange for your big day. Orange is for those brides who want to keep it traditional and classic without opting for the cliched red.

Also Read: 7 Essential tips to get a flawless bridal glow before your wedding day

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pexels

Share your comment ×