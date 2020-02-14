THESE are the top romantic places to visit in Bali for your honeymoon trip

If you are planning for your honeymoon, then Bali would be a great option for it. Check out the top romantic places to go to in Bali.

Planning for a honeymoon? Bali can be a perfect go-to destination one for making your honeymoon a memorable trip. Bali is located in Indonesia surrounded by beautiful beaches, active volcano, enthralling waterfalls, paddy fields, etc. It is also a great option for yoga and meditation retreat. So, check out the top romantic places to visit in Bali right below.



Uluwatu

Uluwatu is the most popular place in Bali for wedding and honeymoon. The Balangan and Suluban beaches offer astounding views to make your honeymoon a memorable one.

Mount Batur

Experience the active volcano, Mount Batur, which is elevated at a height of 1700 meters from the mean sea level. This would be an adventurous experience on your honeymoon trip giving you some breathtaking panoramic views from the peak.

Canggu

This is the best place to experience the sunset of Bali. Here, you can also go for a walk in the villages and paddy fields to experience the tranquil ambience of this place.

Crystal Bay

Crystal Bay on Penida Island is another name for making the honeymoon more romantic. You can enjoy the beach by travelling on a 64-foot luxuriated catamaran.

Kuta

Check out the community markets in Kuta to experience the nightlife of it. You can also visit the Tanah Lot Temple that is surmounted on a rock and surrounded by the sea.



Git Git Waterfalls

Experience the enchanting views of the Git Git Waterfalls located in a deep rainforest. There you can have some glimpses of weavers making Ikat and silk materials. If your choice is Indonesia for honeymoon then Git Git Waterfalls is a must.

Menjangan

If you love to experience water activities, then this is definitely your place. Menjangan is located in West Bali and surrounded by seas offering crystal water, coral reefs with a rich marine life.

Pasir Putih Beach

Visit this crescent-shaped beach by taking a fishing boat from Candidasa to experience the taste of local cuisine. This beach has picturesque views that are perfect for taking selfies.

