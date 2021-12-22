Things to ask a boy in the first meeting for an arranged marriage

While finding your soul-mate is the most exciting feeling in the world; unfortunately for most mortals, the journey to get there is a perilous one. Many of us see arranged marriages as a neat way to find a like-minded partner who shall get along well with our family. Nevertheless, this reassuring fact does little to assuage our nerves when meeting a prospective match for the first time. Today, we delve into the subtle intricacies of this all-important first meeting to discuss the things you must ask a man who you hope shall be your future husband.

Probe him about his duties towards his parents

While it may be a tall order to discuss this in your first meeting, it would be prudent to do so. It can let you know whether the man shall be supporting his parents financially after the wedding. It can also help to convey if you would like to do the same. Hence, the two of you can plan your money in accordance.

Ask him about his expectations from marriage

It is critical that you know what his expectations are from matrimony. Does he crave a partner or was it pressure from his family to tie the knot? Does he want you to look after his parents and grandparents on a daily basis or does he live alone in the city? Understanding his take on marriage can help you adjust your expectations so you can meet each other halfway.

Ask him about his daily routine and social life

Some people are introverts who enjoy spending time in the comfort of their home, so they may curl up with a good book or watch TV. Others could be extroverts who adore meeting new people or hanging out with their friends on a daily or weekly basis. Asking your potential spouse about their interests and social life can give you invaluable insight on these aspects so you can gauge whether or not you have a lot in common.

Just remember that your prospective match may be just as anxious as you are about the meeting. Hence starting off with an ice breaker is a great idea before you proceed to willingly bare your souls to each other.

