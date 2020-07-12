Things to keep in mind before choosing the right jaimala for your wedding

Jaimala is an essential part of your big day. It does not only play a major role in wedding rituals but is also needed to brighten up the wedding attire. So, these are the things to remember before selecting your wedding garland.

Jaimala is one of the most important parts of the wedding ceremony. Exchanging jaimalas is a prime ritual of the wedding which signifies the couple’s commitment to each other to start a new phase of life. But apart from the rituals, jaimala also plays a major role in enhancing your wedding outfit.

While choosing the varmala or jaimala, you have to keep your lehenga design and colours in mind so that they all can be matched well. There are many different ways of choosing a catchy, creative and stylish jaimala that will also maintain the traditions. So, here are some ideas for choosing the right jaimala for your D-Day.

Types of jaimala.

Jaimalas with roses

Varmalas with roses are the classic ones. So, if you want to give a contemporary look to the garlands, then you can opt for roses of red, white, pink or peach colours for the jaimala.

Offbeat flowers for the jaimala

Wedding jaimalas don’t need to be roses always. You can also go for different types of flowers which are a bit offbeat. Marigolds, jasmine, orchids are already quite in trend right now. So, you can try for mokara orchids, green marigolds, carnations etc.

Non-flowers var malas

If you want your jaimala to be extraordinary, then go for the non-floral ones. And there are several options for it like kundan jaimalas, paper flower jaimala, pearl var mala, jaimala with the combination of paper and cloth.

Things to keep in mind

While finalising the design of the garland, have a check on these things:

The jaimala perfectly suits and matches the colour and design of your bridal lehenga or saree.

They are not too heavy to make you uncomfortable.

Make sure to incorporate traditions in the var mala.

Flowers are available based on their seasons. So, you need to ask your florist about it. Otherwise, roses and marigolds are available throughout the year.

Make sure the flowers are fresh in the var mala, otherwise they will look dull.

If you have allergies for flowers, then consult your doctor before wearing it.

Avoid looking for the same shade of jaimala that is in your wedding attire. Try the colour-blocking pattern.

